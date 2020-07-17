All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8800 Ridgehill Dr

8800 Ridgehill Drive · (512) 666-7092
Location

8800 Ridgehill Drive, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3350 · Avail. Jul 21

$3,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/21/20 This remodeled and updated 3 bedroom home is surrounded by beautiful mature trees and lush landscaping. Huge living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings is open to the updated kitchen with lots of windows and natural light. Master bedroom also has a fireplace and looks out to green grass of the backyard. Large secondary bedrooms with updated bathrooms. So close to everything in Austin, near the Arboretum and Domain, with easy access to Mopac, 360, or 183! Will be ready for a late July move in!

(RLNE5873428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8800 Ridgehill Dr have any available units?
8800 Ridgehill Dr has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8800 Ridgehill Dr have?
Some of 8800 Ridgehill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8800 Ridgehill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8800 Ridgehill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8800 Ridgehill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8800 Ridgehill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8800 Ridgehill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8800 Ridgehill Dr offers parking.
Does 8800 Ridgehill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8800 Ridgehill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8800 Ridgehill Dr have a pool?
No, 8800 Ridgehill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8800 Ridgehill Dr have accessible units?
No, 8800 Ridgehill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8800 Ridgehill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8800 Ridgehill Dr has units with dishwashers.
