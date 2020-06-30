All apartments in Austin
8728 Barrow Glen Loop

8728 Barrow Glen Loop · No Longer Available
Location

8728 Barrow Glen Loop, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Great property in the highly desirable Sendera Neighborhood, located just north of Circle C, blocks from Boone Elementary & Bowie High School. Home is located just across from the neighborhood pool w/ tasteful updates throughout including hand-scraped wood floors as well as various kitchen & bathroom upgrades. Work from home in the private study, huge footprint for a 3/2! $350 fee for 1st pet, $150 fee per additional pet, confirm pet policy before applying!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8728 Barrow Glen Loop have any available units?
8728 Barrow Glen Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8728 Barrow Glen Loop have?
Some of 8728 Barrow Glen Loop's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8728 Barrow Glen Loop currently offering any rent specials?
8728 Barrow Glen Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8728 Barrow Glen Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 8728 Barrow Glen Loop is pet friendly.
Does 8728 Barrow Glen Loop offer parking?
No, 8728 Barrow Glen Loop does not offer parking.
Does 8728 Barrow Glen Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8728 Barrow Glen Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8728 Barrow Glen Loop have a pool?
Yes, 8728 Barrow Glen Loop has a pool.
Does 8728 Barrow Glen Loop have accessible units?
No, 8728 Barrow Glen Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 8728 Barrow Glen Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 8728 Barrow Glen Loop does not have units with dishwashers.

