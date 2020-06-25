All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 7 2019 at 7:14 AM

8716 Wood Stork Dr

8716 Wood Stork Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8716 Wood Stork Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
* *Hardwood floor in main living area *Granite Kitchen counter tops *Recessed Lighting *Walk in pantry *Master suite features double vanity, a garden soak tub and a separate tiled shower *Spacious living space upstairs that could be used as a Media Game Room *Extra Room downstairs could be used as an Office or Guest Room *Covered porch *Backyard with a covered patio *Proximity to Lakeline Mall, Restaurants and Metro Rail Station

Owner pays for HOA, Pool Access, Trash. Tenant responsible for Water, Electricity and Gas. A longer term of lease could be negotiated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8716 Wood Stork Dr have any available units?
8716 Wood Stork Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8716 Wood Stork Dr have?
Some of 8716 Wood Stork Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8716 Wood Stork Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8716 Wood Stork Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8716 Wood Stork Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8716 Wood Stork Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8716 Wood Stork Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8716 Wood Stork Dr offers parking.
Does 8716 Wood Stork Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8716 Wood Stork Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8716 Wood Stork Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8716 Wood Stork Dr has a pool.
Does 8716 Wood Stork Dr have accessible units?
No, 8716 Wood Stork Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8716 Wood Stork Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8716 Wood Stork Dr has units with dishwashers.
