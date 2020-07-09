All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8630 Brodie.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8630 Brodie
Last updated August 19 2019 at 4:34 AM

8630 Brodie

8630 Brodie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8630 Brodie Lane, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/057f8ce0ad ---- The Neighborhood Ridgeview is an oasis in the midst of a thriving city. We are less than 10 miles to Zilker Metropolitan Park and Barton Springs. Just minutes away from Downtown Austin you can take advantage of all the city has to offer then escape the fast pace lifestlye in the privacy of your spacious new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8630 Brodie have any available units?
8630 Brodie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8630 Brodie have?
Some of 8630 Brodie's amenities include gym, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8630 Brodie currently offering any rent specials?
8630 Brodie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8630 Brodie pet-friendly?
No, 8630 Brodie is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8630 Brodie offer parking?
No, 8630 Brodie does not offer parking.
Does 8630 Brodie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8630 Brodie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8630 Brodie have a pool?
Yes, 8630 Brodie has a pool.
Does 8630 Brodie have accessible units?
No, 8630 Brodie does not have accessible units.
Does 8630 Brodie have units with dishwashers?
No, 8630 Brodie does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kensington Terrace
2202 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Canyon Springs at Bull Creek
7700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78731
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Addison at Kramer Station
2601 Esperanza Crossing
Austin, TX 78758
The Landing at Double Creek Apartments
11301 Farrah Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Indigo
10800 Lakeline Blvd
Austin, TX 78717
Mariposa Flats
1901 Mariposa Drive
Austin, TX 78741
404 Rio Grande
404 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin