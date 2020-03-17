All apartments in Austin
8612 Bowling Green Dr Unit A
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:45 AM

8612 Bowling Green Dr Unit A

8612 Bowling Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8612 Bowling Green Drive, Austin, TX 78757
Wooten

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Amazing opportunity for roommates! Home is in process of remodel! Will include new appliances, bath vanities, fresh paint! Downstairs is a 2/1.5 with W/D connections, full kitchen, fenced patio. Upstairs is a large studio apartment with it's own bathroom, kitchenette and separate entrance! About 1400 sq. ft. total. This is a must see! Convenient N. Austin location close to the Domain and walking distance to restaurants, shopping and nightlife. Home is professionally managed - apply, pay rent and submit maintenance requests online. Pet fees are non refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8612 Bowling Green Dr Unit A have any available units?
8612 Bowling Green Dr Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8612 Bowling Green Dr Unit A have?
Some of 8612 Bowling Green Dr Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8612 Bowling Green Dr Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
8612 Bowling Green Dr Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8612 Bowling Green Dr Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 8612 Bowling Green Dr Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 8612 Bowling Green Dr Unit A offer parking?
No, 8612 Bowling Green Dr Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 8612 Bowling Green Dr Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8612 Bowling Green Dr Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8612 Bowling Green Dr Unit A have a pool?
No, 8612 Bowling Green Dr Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 8612 Bowling Green Dr Unit A have accessible units?
No, 8612 Bowling Green Dr Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 8612 Bowling Green Dr Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 8612 Bowling Green Dr Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
