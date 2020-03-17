8612 Bowling Green Dr Unit A

Amenities
Amazing opportunity for roommates! Home is in process of remodel! Will include new appliances, bath vanities, fresh paint! Downstairs is a 2/1.5 with W/D connections, full kitchen, fenced patio. Upstairs is a large studio apartment with it's own bathroom, kitchenette and separate entrance! About 1400 sq. ft. total. This is a must see! Convenient N. Austin location close to the Domain and walking distance to restaurants, shopping and nightlife. Home is professionally managed - apply, pay rent and submit maintenance requests online. Pet fees are non refundable.