8612 Bowling Green Dr Unit A

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing opportunity for roommates! Home is in process of remodel! Will include new appliances, bath vanities, fresh paint! Downstairs is a 2/1.5 with W/D connections, full kitchen, fenced patio. Upstairs is a large studio apartment with it's own bathroom, kitchenette and separate entrance! About 1400 sq. ft. total. This is a must see! Convenient N. Austin location close to the Domain and walking distance to restaurants, shopping and nightlife. Home is professionally managed - apply, pay rent and submit maintenance requests online. Pet fees are non refundable.