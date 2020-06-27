8610 Brock CIR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Grand Oaks! Located on rounded corner lot in a secluded part of the development - very little traffic. Just steps away from a greenbelt & community park! Within 10 miles to downtown! Large eat-in kitchen and dining area with updated backsplash and brand new stainless steel fridge. Large master with garden tub and separate shower & walk in closet. Ceiling fans throughout! Lovely front porch overlooking large front yard. Luxury vinyl plank flooring newly painted interior.