Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Grand Oaks! Located on rounded corner lot in a secluded part of the development - very little traffic. Just steps away from a greenbelt & community park! Within 10 miles to downtown! Large eat-in kitchen and dining area with updated backsplash and brand new stainless steel fridge. Large master with garden tub and separate shower & walk in closet. Ceiling fans throughout! Lovely front porch overlooking large front yard. Luxury vinyl plank flooring newly painted interior.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8610 Brock CIR have any available units?
8610 Brock CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8610 Brock CIR have?
Some of 8610 Brock CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8610 Brock CIR currently offering any rent specials?
8610 Brock CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.