All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8610 Brock CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8610 Brock CIR
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

8610 Brock CIR

8610 Brock Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8610 Brock Circle, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Grand Oaks! Located on rounded corner lot in a secluded part of the development - very little traffic. Just steps away from a greenbelt & community park! Within 10 miles to downtown! Large eat-in kitchen and dining area with updated backsplash and brand new stainless steel fridge. Large master with garden tub and separate shower & walk in closet. Ceiling fans throughout! Lovely front porch overlooking large front yard. Luxury vinyl plank flooring newly painted interior.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8610 Brock CIR have any available units?
8610 Brock CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8610 Brock CIR have?
Some of 8610 Brock CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8610 Brock CIR currently offering any rent specials?
8610 Brock CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8610 Brock CIR pet-friendly?
No, 8610 Brock CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8610 Brock CIR offer parking?
Yes, 8610 Brock CIR offers parking.
Does 8610 Brock CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8610 Brock CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8610 Brock CIR have a pool?
No, 8610 Brock CIR does not have a pool.
Does 8610 Brock CIR have accessible units?
No, 8610 Brock CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 8610 Brock CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8610 Brock CIR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

10X Living at Grandview
6500 Champion Grandview Way
Austin, TX 78750
The Rosedale
2211 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Ridgeview
8600 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
University Quarters
2801 Hamphill Park
Austin, TX 78705
Garrison
1801 Fortview Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
Verde Apartments
2310 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Volume 6
2704 French Pl
Austin, TX 78722

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin