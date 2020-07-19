8605 Fenton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

BEAUTIFUL, BIG 4/3 Located in SW Austin - This large upgraded home with FOUR bedrooms and THREE FULL bathrooms. The beautiful kitchen is open to the family room and has wonderful upgrades, tons of counter and cabinet space and a designer backspash. The kitchen opens to the breakfast area and the family room which has wood floors and a cozy fireplace. The formal dining room provides extra space for entertaining. The large master bedroom is downstairs and features a big bay window for added space and light. The big master bathroom has a separate tub and shower, double vanity and a huge closet. One of the other spare bedrooms is also downstairs, as is another full bathroom. Upstairs are two more bedrooms, a large loft/bonus room, and a Jack-and-Jill style bathroom. Outside enjoy a patio, fully fenced backyard and two-car, two-door garage.



(RLNE2706140)