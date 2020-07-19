All apartments in Austin
8605 Fenton Drive

8605 Fenton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8605 Fenton Drive, Austin, TX 78736
West Oak Hill

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL, BIG 4/3 Located in SW Austin - This large upgraded home with FOUR bedrooms and THREE FULL bathrooms. The beautiful kitchen is open to the family room and has wonderful upgrades, tons of counter and cabinet space and a designer backspash. The kitchen opens to the breakfast area and the family room which has wood floors and a cozy fireplace. The formal dining room provides extra space for entertaining. The large master bedroom is downstairs and features a big bay window for added space and light. The big master bathroom has a separate tub and shower, double vanity and a huge closet. One of the other spare bedrooms is also downstairs, as is another full bathroom. Upstairs are two more bedrooms, a large loft/bonus room, and a Jack-and-Jill style bathroom. Outside enjoy a patio, fully fenced backyard and two-car, two-door garage.

(RLNE2706140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8605 Fenton Drive have any available units?
8605 Fenton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8605 Fenton Drive have?
Some of 8605 Fenton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8605 Fenton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8605 Fenton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8605 Fenton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8605 Fenton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8605 Fenton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8605 Fenton Drive offers parking.
Does 8605 Fenton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8605 Fenton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8605 Fenton Drive have a pool?
No, 8605 Fenton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8605 Fenton Drive have accessible units?
No, 8605 Fenton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8605 Fenton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8605 Fenton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
