8554 Red Willow DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing & fully remodeled, highly energy efficient 3/2 w/open floor plan and new everything: granite countertops, cabinets, windows, HVAC, Nest thermostat, fridge, washer/dryer. 2-car garage with a workshop. No carpet anywhere, walk-in shower, double vanity in master bath and large walk-in closet. Zoned to Patton, Small & Bowie and 15 minutes to downtown. Lots of natural light, soon to be planted rose bushes and flowers (maintained by the landlord) and convenient to shopping, restaurants and breweries.