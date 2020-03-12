All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:31 PM

8554 Red Willow DR

8554 Red Willow Drive · (512) 576-4488
Location

8554 Red Willow Drive, Austin, TX 78736
West Oak Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1716 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing & fully remodeled, highly energy efficient 3/2 w/open floor plan and new everything: granite countertops, cabinets, windows, HVAC, Nest thermostat, fridge, washer/dryer. 2-car garage with a workshop. No carpet anywhere, walk-in shower, double vanity in master bath and large walk-in closet. Zoned to Patton, Small & Bowie and 15 minutes to downtown. Lots of natural light, soon to be planted rose bushes and flowers (maintained by the landlord) and convenient to shopping, restaurants and breweries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8554 Red Willow DR have any available units?
8554 Red Willow DR has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8554 Red Willow DR have?
Some of 8554 Red Willow DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8554 Red Willow DR currently offering any rent specials?
8554 Red Willow DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8554 Red Willow DR pet-friendly?
No, 8554 Red Willow DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8554 Red Willow DR offer parking?
Yes, 8554 Red Willow DR does offer parking.
Does 8554 Red Willow DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8554 Red Willow DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8554 Red Willow DR have a pool?
No, 8554 Red Willow DR does not have a pool.
Does 8554 Red Willow DR have accessible units?
No, 8554 Red Willow DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8554 Red Willow DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8554 Red Willow DR has units with dishwashers.
