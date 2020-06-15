8524 BURNET RD.

Amenities

Live in the heart of North Central Austin, an ideal location for easy access to UT, downtown and major employers. Enjoy having an array of modern conveniences and many extras at your fingertips including a swimming pool, an elegant clubhouse, package receiving, flexible lease terms, ample parking and excellent customer service. The perfect place to rest your head at the end of the day and relax in style without draining your bank account! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.