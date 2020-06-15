All apartments in Austin
8524 BURNET RD.
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:16 AM

8524 BURNET RD.

8524 Burnet Road · (512) 518-4266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8524 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78757
North Shoal Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
package receiving
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
package receiving
Live in the heart of North Central Austin, an ideal location for easy access to UT, downtown and major employers. Enjoy having an array of modern conveniences and many extras at your fingertips including a swimming pool, an elegant clubhouse, package receiving, flexible lease terms, ample parking and excellent customer service. The perfect place to rest your head at the end of the day and relax in style without draining your bank account! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8524 BURNET RD. have any available units?
8524 BURNET RD. has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8524 BURNET RD. have?
Some of 8524 BURNET RD.'s amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8524 BURNET RD. currently offering any rent specials?
8524 BURNET RD. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8524 BURNET RD. pet-friendly?
No, 8524 BURNET RD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8524 BURNET RD. offer parking?
Yes, 8524 BURNET RD. does offer parking.
Does 8524 BURNET RD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8524 BURNET RD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8524 BURNET RD. have a pool?
Yes, 8524 BURNET RD. has a pool.
Does 8524 BURNET RD. have accessible units?
No, 8524 BURNET RD. does not have accessible units.
Does 8524 BURNET RD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8524 BURNET RD. does not have units with dishwashers.
