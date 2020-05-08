All apartments in Austin
8518 Fathom Circle #114

8518 Fathom Circle · (512) 200-3834
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8518 Fathom Circle, Austin, TX 78750

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8518 Fathom Circle #114 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,745

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2085 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8518 Fathom Circle #114 Available 08/15/20 Contemporary Detached Condo- Amazing NW Austin Location- RRISD- Like New - Built 2017 detached condo, no shared walls. Awesome location in NW Austin, close to Apple, Google and just off Hwy 183/Balcones Club Dr. High end finishes in a contemporary, open floor plan with all conveniences of a low maintenance home. European white oak plank flooring, walk in custom tiled showers, Master bath has stand alone tub, his and hers vanities with granite counters, huge customized walk in closet. Highly acclaimed schools.

(RLNE4138898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8518 Fathom Circle #114 have any available units?
8518 Fathom Circle #114 has a unit available for $2,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8518 Fathom Circle #114 have?
Some of 8518 Fathom Circle #114's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8518 Fathom Circle #114 currently offering any rent specials?
8518 Fathom Circle #114 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8518 Fathom Circle #114 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8518 Fathom Circle #114 is pet friendly.
Does 8518 Fathom Circle #114 offer parking?
No, 8518 Fathom Circle #114 does not offer parking.
Does 8518 Fathom Circle #114 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8518 Fathom Circle #114 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8518 Fathom Circle #114 have a pool?
No, 8518 Fathom Circle #114 does not have a pool.
Does 8518 Fathom Circle #114 have accessible units?
No, 8518 Fathom Circle #114 does not have accessible units.
Does 8518 Fathom Circle #114 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8518 Fathom Circle #114 does not have units with dishwashers.
