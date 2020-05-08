Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8518 Fathom Circle #114 Available 08/15/20 Contemporary Detached Condo- Amazing NW Austin Location- RRISD- Like New - Built 2017 detached condo, no shared walls. Awesome location in NW Austin, close to Apple, Google and just off Hwy 183/Balcones Club Dr. High end finishes in a contemporary, open floor plan with all conveniences of a low maintenance home. European white oak plank flooring, walk in custom tiled showers, Master bath has stand alone tub, his and hers vanities with granite counters, huge customized walk in closet. Highly acclaimed schools.



