Austin, TX
8501 Chick Pea Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8501 Chick Pea Ln

8501 Chick Pea Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8501 Chick Pea Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
Available 04/26/19 Spacious House in South Austin - Property Id: 35076

Thanks for stopping by! This sweet 1025 sf home is available for rent! It is a 3 bed, 2 bath house conveniently located and in easy walking distance to Little Woodrow's, PhoTaison, Chick-fil-a, Starbucks, Crossfit Austin, Red Shed Tavern, Mary Moore off leash dog park, Wazoo's, and Williams Elementary School.

This home was built in 2009, and I have lived here 5 years. I have enjoyed every second. GREAT neighbors, to boot! Recently put in wood laminate flooring. Master bath attached to master bedroom. Animal friendly.

My neighborhood also has GOOGLE FIBER available!

Everything in life is negotiable. If you like the house, let's chat! :)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/35076
Property Id 35076

(RLNE4729112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8501 Chick Pea Ln have any available units?
8501 Chick Pea Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8501 Chick Pea Ln have?
Some of 8501 Chick Pea Ln's amenities include google fiber, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8501 Chick Pea Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8501 Chick Pea Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8501 Chick Pea Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8501 Chick Pea Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8501 Chick Pea Ln offer parking?
No, 8501 Chick Pea Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8501 Chick Pea Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8501 Chick Pea Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8501 Chick Pea Ln have a pool?
No, 8501 Chick Pea Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8501 Chick Pea Ln have accessible units?
No, 8501 Chick Pea Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8501 Chick Pea Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8501 Chick Pea Ln has units with dishwashers.
