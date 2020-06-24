8501 Chick Pea Ln

Amenities
Available 04/26/19 Spacious House in South Austin - Property Id: 35076
Thanks for stopping by! This sweet 1025 sf home is available for rent! It is a 3 bed, 2 bath house conveniently located and in easy walking distance to Little Woodrow's, PhoTaison, Chick-fil-a, Starbucks, Crossfit Austin, Red Shed Tavern, Mary Moore off leash dog park, Wazoo's, and Williams Elementary School.
This home was built in 2009, and I have lived here 5 years. I have enjoyed every second. GREAT neighbors, to boot! Recently put in wood laminate flooring. Master bath attached to master bedroom. Animal friendly.
My neighborhood also has GOOGLE FIBER available!
Everything in life is negotiable. If you like the house, let's chat! :)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/35076
Property Id 35076
(RLNE4729112)