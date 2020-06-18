8401 Bluff Springs Rd.

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!
You've done quite well for yourself! You've published your third New York Time's best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You've just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You've even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine's 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you've just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Sealed concrete flooring
Designer cabinet and granite color schemes
Stainless steel appliances
Stand up showers
Garden tubs
Oversized patios
Backyard space
Dwelo In-Unit Technology Package
Smart thermostats
Kwikset smart locks on front doors
Z-Wave smart lighting
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Fenced dog park
Dog wash station
WELLBEATS virtual fitness classes
Yoga and spin studio
Outdoor seating with lounge & TV
Social lounge with open work stations, entertainment, and coffee bar
Mail Station with 24-hour Parcel Locker Access
Outdoor pool
Direct trail access coming soon