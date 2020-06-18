8401 Bluff Springs Rd.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool yoga

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



You've done quite well for yourself! You've published your third New York Time's best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You've just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You've even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine's 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you've just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town.



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Sealed concrete flooring



Designer cabinet and granite color schemes



Stainless steel appliances



Stand up showers



Garden tubs



Oversized patios



Backyard space



Dwelo In-Unit Technology Package



Smart thermostats



Kwikset smart locks on front doors



Z-Wave smart lighting



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



Fenced dog park



Dog wash station



WELLBEATS virtual fitness classes



Yoga and spin studio



Outdoor seating with lounge & TV



Social lounge with open work stations, entertainment, and coffee bar



Mail Station with 24-hour Parcel Locker Access



Outdoor pool



Direct trail access coming soon



