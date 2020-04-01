8327 Doe Meadow Dr

Amenities
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/tMH6baVlVrs **
3bd/2ba Home Backs to Greenbelt - Inside completely Remodeled with a modern look. Beautiful slate tile in bathroom and french doors in living & master bedroom. Great sized back yard, with huge Oak Trees that provides shade of almost 90% of the backyard. Enjoy having the Greenbelt in your back yard. Close distance to jogging trails, Dick Nichols Park with public swimming pool. Google Fiber ready!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Village At Western Oaks
YEAR BUILT: 1986
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Backyard facing Greenbelt
- Huge Oak trees providing lots of shade
- Lots of natural light
- Great community with easy access to freeway
- Vaulted ceiling - very spacious
PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Breakfast Nook, Cable-ready, Central Air, Dining Room, Fenced Yard (Full), Fireplace (Gas), Garage (2 car), Granite Countertops, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, Newly Remodeled, Shed, Tile Floor, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)