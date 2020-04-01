All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 26 2019 at 5:35 PM

8327 Doe Meadow Dr

8327 Doe Meadow Drive
Location

8327 Doe Meadow Drive, Austin, TX 78749
Village at Western Oaks

Amenities

google fiber
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
pet friendly
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/tMH6baVlVrs **

3bd/2ba Home Backs to Greenbelt - Inside completely Remodeled with a modern look. Beautiful slate tile in bathroom and french doors in living & master bedroom. Great sized back yard, with huge Oak Trees that provides shade of almost 90% of the backyard. Enjoy having the Greenbelt in your back yard. Close distance to jogging trails, Dick Nichols Park with public swimming pool. Google Fiber ready!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Village At Western Oaks
YEAR BUILT: 1986

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Backyard facing Greenbelt
- Huge Oak trees providing lots of shade
- Lots of natural light
- Great community with easy access to freeway
- Vaulted ceiling - very spacious

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Breakfast Nook, Cable-ready, Central Air, Dining Room, Fenced Yard (Full), Fireplace (Gas), Garage (2 car), Granite Countertops, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, Newly Remodeled, Shed, Tile Floor, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8327 Doe Meadow Dr have any available units?
8327 Doe Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8327 Doe Meadow Dr have?
Some of 8327 Doe Meadow Dr's amenities include google fiber, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8327 Doe Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8327 Doe Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8327 Doe Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8327 Doe Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8327 Doe Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8327 Doe Meadow Dr offers parking.
Does 8327 Doe Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8327 Doe Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8327 Doe Meadow Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8327 Doe Meadow Dr has a pool.
Does 8327 Doe Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 8327 Doe Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8327 Doe Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8327 Doe Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
