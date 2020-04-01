8327 Doe Meadow Dr

Amenities

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/tMH6baVlVrs **



3bd/2ba Home Backs to Greenbelt - Inside completely Remodeled with a modern look. Beautiful slate tile in bathroom and french doors in living & master bedroom. Great sized back yard, with huge Oak Trees that provides shade of almost 90% of the backyard. Enjoy having the Greenbelt in your back yard. Close distance to jogging trails, Dick Nichols Park with public swimming pool. Google Fiber ready!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Village At Western Oaks

YEAR BUILT: 1986



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Backyard facing Greenbelt

- Huge Oak trees providing lots of shade

- Lots of natural light

- Great community with easy access to freeway

- Vaulted ceiling - very spacious



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



