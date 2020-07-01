8302 Alta Verde Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

REMODELED! - 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Northwest Hills - Completely Remodeled Townhouse! This home has 2 large bedrooms, 2 full baths & 2 living areas! Tons of natural light fills this lovely home with a Balcony off the upper level master bedroom and a patio with fenced yard off lower level living area. This spacious unit also has real wood floors, 2 car attached garage, galley kitchen, wet bar, vaulted ceilings & so much more! Keep cool this summer at the Community pool or the Steck Valley Greenbelt. Just 12 minutes to the Domain or 12 minutes to Downtown Austin!



(RLNE5444816)