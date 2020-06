Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool

-AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN -june 1

1 BR/1 BA located in downtown at Gables West Avenue

-The lease ends on February 16th, 2021

-Rent is $1865 + utilities and includes both parking and trash service

-Washer + dryer inside of the unit

-Kitchen includes dishwasher, fridge, and microwave

-Full walk in closet with shelving

-Balcony overlooking the Western Austin sunset

-Gas fireplace

-The complex has a gym and pool for residents

-Right across the way from Trader Joes and a one minute walk to the heart of downtown

ideally looking to have someone move in june 1st.