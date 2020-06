Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave

dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Welcome to your hip south Austin remodeled home just in time for fall. Freshly painted, new flooring, updated tile in kitchen & bathroom, SS appliances, new windows and recent roof. Cozy home in quiet area. Features three bedrooms and 1.5 Jack 'n Jill style bathroom. New backyard deck being installed next month. Convenient to Brodie, William Cannon & West Gate. One pet - less than 30 lbs. and no dangerous breeds - subject to landlord approval.