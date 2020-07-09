All apartments in Austin
811 East 11th Street
811 East 11th Street

811 11th St · No Longer Available
Location

811 11th St, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
bocce court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
Reside on the edge of downtown in the middle of all the culture that makes Austin a great place to live. You'll be tapped right into the authentic and dynamic East Austin lifestyle complete with vibrant community amenities and plenty of great restaurants and nightlife.

The features here include an aqua lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center, bike storage and a bike repair workshop, a sky lounge with an indoor/outdoor rooftop deck, a courtyard with life-size chess, bocce ball, grills and lounge areas.

This community is full of green features including Energy Star appliances, car charging stations, oversized energy-efficient windows and a dedicated recycling program.

The interior of these apartments are absolutely stunning and include 10 foot ceilings, polished grey concrete flooring, rich wood flooring, accent wall colors, stainless steel appliances, pendant accent lighting, gorgeous counters and brushed nickel hardware.
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 East 11th Street have any available units?
811 East 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 East 11th Street have?
Some of 811 East 11th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 East 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
811 East 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 East 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 811 East 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 811 East 11th Street offer parking?
No, 811 East 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 811 East 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 East 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 East 11th Street have a pool?
No, 811 East 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 811 East 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 811 East 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 811 East 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 East 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

