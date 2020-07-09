811 East 11th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court car charging clubhouse courtyard gym bbq/grill bike storage

Reside on the edge of downtown in the middle of all the culture that makes Austin a great place to live. You'll be tapped right into the authentic and dynamic East Austin lifestyle complete with vibrant community amenities and plenty of great restaurants and nightlife.



The features here include an aqua lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center, bike storage and a bike repair workshop, a sky lounge with an indoor/outdoor rooftop deck, a courtyard with life-size chess, bocce ball, grills and lounge areas.



This community is full of green features including Energy Star appliances, car charging stations, oversized energy-efficient windows and a dedicated recycling program.



The interior of these apartments are absolutely stunning and include 10 foot ceilings, polished grey concrete flooring, rich wood flooring, accent wall colors, stainless steel appliances, pendant accent lighting, gorgeous counters and brushed nickel hardware.

* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.

* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.