8100 Anderson Mill Rd

Amenities
CLUBHOUSE
Clubroom with Entertainment Spaces & Big Screen TV’s
24/7 Athletic Center Outfitted with Cardio Theatre, Free Weights, Individual Weight Machines & Expresso Bikes featuring Interactive Display Board
Spinning Salon
Executive Business Center with Wi-Fi Access
Social Lounge with Latte & Tea Bar
Online Services Kiosk
Party Kitchen with Shuffleboard Table
LIVING
Outdoor Summer Kitchen with Gas Grills
Bocce Ball Court
Hammock Relaxation Green
Twilight Poolside Lounge
Outdoor Fireplace with Soft Seating
Resort Style Swimming Pool with Exceptional Relaxed Seating & Tanning Ledge
Private Garages Available for Reservation
Social Calendar with Activities
24/7 Emergency Maintenance
Recycling Programs Available
Dog Park
Wi-Fi Enabled Common Areas
IN-HOME AMENITIES
One- and Two-Bedroom Floor Plans
Custom Hardwood Style Flooring
Designer Carpeting in Bedrooms
Exquisite Granite Countertops
Custom Kitchen Backsplash Selections
Sleek Stainless Appliance Package
1 Gig High Speed Internet Available Through Grande Communications
USB Ports in Kitchen
Programmable Thermostat
Energy Star Appliances
Washer and Dryer in Every Home
Upgraded Under Mount Sinks in Kitchen and Bath Suites
Well-appointed En-suite Master Bath Design with Custom Framed Mirrors
Spacious Walk In Closets
9- & 10-Foot Ceilings