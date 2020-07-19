8100 Anderson Mill Rd

Amenities

CLUBHOUSE

Clubroom with Entertainment Spaces & Big Screen TV’s

24/7 Athletic Center Outfitted with Cardio Theatre, Free Weights, Individual Weight Machines & Expresso Bikes featuring Interactive Display Board

Spinning Salon

Executive Business Center with Wi-Fi Access

Social Lounge with Latte & Tea Bar

Online Services Kiosk

Party Kitchen with Shuffleboard Table

LIVING

Outdoor Summer Kitchen with Gas Grills

Bocce Ball Court

Hammock Relaxation Green

Twilight Poolside Lounge

Outdoor Fireplace with Soft Seating

Resort Style Swimming Pool with Exceptional Relaxed Seating & Tanning Ledge

Private Garages Available for Reservation

Social Calendar with Activities

24/7 Emergency Maintenance

Recycling Programs Available

Dog Park

Wi-Fi Enabled Common Areas

IN-HOME AMENITIES

One- and Two-Bedroom Floor Plans

Custom Hardwood Style Flooring

Designer Carpeting in Bedrooms

Exquisite Granite Countertops

Custom Kitchen Backsplash Selections

Sleek Stainless Appliance Package

1 Gig High Speed Internet Available Through Grande Communications

USB Ports in Kitchen

Programmable Thermostat

Energy Star Appliances

Washer and Dryer in Every Home

Upgraded Under Mount Sinks in Kitchen and Bath Suites

Well-appointed En-suite Master Bath Design with Custom Framed Mirrors

Spacious Walk In Closets

9- & 10-Foot Ceilings