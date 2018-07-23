All apartments in Austin
810 Columbus Bldg 2

810 Columbus St · No Longer Available
Location

810 Columbus St, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
BOULDIN CREEK: Furnished Studio-Utilities Incl. - Property Id: 30555

Located in the heart of Amazing Bouldin Creek on a quiet tree lined street, this studio apartment was built over a detached garage and boasts total privacy as the structure is not accessed by anyone except the studio tenant. Walk to restaurants and venues, close to town lake and 2 miles to downtown with street corner bus stop close by. Google Fi ( a $70 monthly value ) is included in the rent plus all utilities. Near parks and restaurants - all walkable! 2 miles to downtown!
Recently renovated, this studio was built with efficiency in mind and makes very functional use of its nearly 500 sq feet of space. Private use full sized washer and dryer is also included that can be accessed in the lower level. Contact via e-mail by responding to ad or text Property Manager Mj 202-870-1605
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/30555p
Property Id 30555

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5012151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Columbus Bldg 2 have any available units?
810 Columbus Bldg 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Columbus Bldg 2 have?
Some of 810 Columbus Bldg 2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Columbus Bldg 2 currently offering any rent specials?
810 Columbus Bldg 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Columbus Bldg 2 pet-friendly?
No, 810 Columbus Bldg 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 810 Columbus Bldg 2 offer parking?
Yes, 810 Columbus Bldg 2 offers parking.
Does 810 Columbus Bldg 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 Columbus Bldg 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Columbus Bldg 2 have a pool?
No, 810 Columbus Bldg 2 does not have a pool.
Does 810 Columbus Bldg 2 have accessible units?
No, 810 Columbus Bldg 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Columbus Bldg 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Columbus Bldg 2 has units with dishwashers.
