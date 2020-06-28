809 Theresa Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Clarksville home with convenience to major thoroughfares, shopping, dining & walking distance to Mary Frances Baylor Clarksville Park. This home mixes early 20th century charm with 21st century convenience. 4 bed/2 bath home with separate living and dinning areas. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Hardwood Flooring throughout. Backyard boasts an oversized deck with mixture of privacy and cyclone fencing. Clarksville at its finest!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.