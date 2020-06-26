801 W. Elizabeth Street Unit A

Amenities

Come home to this charming 1925 Bouldin Creek Bungalow! Located right in the heart of everything! Close to many restaurants and entertainment with easy access to highways and Zilker! This property is going to be hard to beat! Updated and hard surface flooring throughout the entire home! Lawn-care and Google Fiber included in rent price! $250 utility fee covers electricty, water and trash!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Bouldin Creek

YEAR BUILT: 1925



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Live in Austin's Bouldin Creek neighborhood, just a short drive to downtown!

- Hard flooring throughout, no carpet!

- Charming original built-ins

- Unbeatable location close to EVERYTHING!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- $250 Utility fee covers electricity, water, trash, internet and lawn-care!

- No pet property.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



