801 W. Elizabeth Street Unit A
Last updated July 8 2019 at 4:54 PM

801 W. Elizabeth Street Unit A

801 W Elizabeth St · No Longer Available
Location

801 W Elizabeth St, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
google fiber
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
google fiber
internet access
Come home to this charming 1925 Bouldin Creek Bungalow! Located right in the heart of everything! Close to many restaurants and entertainment with easy access to highways and Zilker! This property is going to be hard to beat! Updated and hard surface flooring throughout the entire home! Lawn-care and Google Fiber included in rent price! $250 utility fee covers electricty, water and trash!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Bouldin Creek
YEAR BUILT: 1925

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Live in Austin's Bouldin Creek neighborhood, just a short drive to downtown!
- Hard flooring throughout, no carpet!
- Charming original built-ins
- Unbeatable location close to EVERYTHING!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- $250 Utility fee covers electricity, water, trash, internet and lawn-care!
- No pet property.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Central Air, Corner Lot, Fenced Yard (Part), Hardwood Floor, W/D Hookups, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 W. Elizabeth Street Unit A have any available units?
801 W. Elizabeth Street Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 W. Elizabeth Street Unit A have?
Some of 801 W. Elizabeth Street Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and hardwood floors.
Is 801 W. Elizabeth Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
801 W. Elizabeth Street Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 W. Elizabeth Street Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 801 W. Elizabeth Street Unit A is not pet friendly.
Does 801 W. Elizabeth Street Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 801 W. Elizabeth Street Unit A offers parking.
Does 801 W. Elizabeth Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 W. Elizabeth Street Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 W. Elizabeth Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 801 W. Elizabeth Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 801 W. Elizabeth Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 801 W. Elizabeth Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 801 W. Elizabeth Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 W. Elizabeth Street Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
