801 North Bluff Drive

Be the first to live in this gorgeous, modern freestanding South Austin condo! Incredibly convenient location just off William Cannon & I-35. Beautiful concrete floors downstairs, laminate flooring upstairs, all stainless appliances, washer/dryer in its own closet. Austin Energy Green Building rated with solar panels, tankless water heater, dual flush toilets, and more. Wired for security, large pantry, plenty of storage, and digital thermostat. Spacious master includes walk-in shower and walk-in closet. You get your own driveway and private backyard patio. Lovely common areas just steps away include large deck, green space, trails and fenced dog park. Quick access to restaurants, shopping, movies and more. Pet friendly - max 2 animals.



Security deposit $2099. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.