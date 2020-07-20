All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 23 2019 at 9:15 PM

801 North Bluff Drive

801 North Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

801 North Bluff Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Sweetbriar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
green community
Unit Amenities
Be the first to live in this gorgeous, modern freestanding South Austin condo! Incredibly convenient location just off William Cannon & I-35. Beautiful concrete floors downstairs, laminate flooring upstairs, all stainless appliances, washer/dryer in its own closet. Austin Energy Green Building rated with solar panels, tankless water heater, dual flush toilets, and more. Wired for security, large pantry, plenty of storage, and digital thermostat. Spacious master includes walk-in shower and walk-in closet. You get your own driveway and private backyard patio. Lovely common areas just steps away include large deck, green space, trails and fenced dog park. Quick access to restaurants, shopping, movies and more. Pet friendly - max 2 animals.

Security deposit $2099. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 North Bluff Drive have any available units?
801 North Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 North Bluff Drive have?
Some of 801 North Bluff Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 North Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
801 North Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 North Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 North Bluff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 801 North Bluff Drive offer parking?
No, 801 North Bluff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 801 North Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 North Bluff Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 North Bluff Drive have a pool?
No, 801 North Bluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 801 North Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 801 North Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 801 North Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 North Bluff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
