All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8008 Cheno Cortina TRL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8008 Cheno Cortina TRL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8008 Cheno Cortina TRL

8008 Cheno Cortina Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8008 Cheno Cortina Trail, Austin, TX 78749
West Oak Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
bbq/grill
Beautiful Legend Oaks home within walking distance to Mills Elem. Acacia hardwood plank floors greet you and lead you through much of downstairs in this airy plan filled with light and soaring ceilings. Newer stainless Kitchenaid dishwasher and Samsung, 5-burner/griddle range top off the upgraded granite kitchen. Sunken family room w/gas fireplace. A/C in 2015 and gorgeous cedar, screened-in, covd. deck for your grilling parties. Private yard w/large oaks. Upgraded baths also! Quick drive to downtown

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8008 Cheno Cortina TRL have any available units?
8008 Cheno Cortina TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8008 Cheno Cortina TRL have?
Some of 8008 Cheno Cortina TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8008 Cheno Cortina TRL currently offering any rent specials?
8008 Cheno Cortina TRL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8008 Cheno Cortina TRL pet-friendly?
No, 8008 Cheno Cortina TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8008 Cheno Cortina TRL offer parking?
No, 8008 Cheno Cortina TRL does not offer parking.
Does 8008 Cheno Cortina TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8008 Cheno Cortina TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8008 Cheno Cortina TRL have a pool?
No, 8008 Cheno Cortina TRL does not have a pool.
Does 8008 Cheno Cortina TRL have accessible units?
Yes, 8008 Cheno Cortina TRL has accessible units.
Does 8008 Cheno Cortina TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8008 Cheno Cortina TRL has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Marin
3625 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78749
Cannon Oaks
2302 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
Lexington Hills
2430 Cromwell Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Whitley
301 Brazos St
Austin, TX 78701
AMLI on 2nd
421 W 3rd St
Austin, TX 78701
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St
Austin, TX 78702
Korina at the Grove
4424 Jackson Avenue
Austin, TX 78731

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin