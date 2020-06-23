8008 Cheno Cortina TRL

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible bbq/grill

Beautiful Legend Oaks home within walking distance to Mills Elem. Acacia hardwood plank floors greet you and lead you through much of downstairs in this airy plan filled with light and soaring ceilings. Newer stainless Kitchenaid dishwasher and Samsung, 5-burner/griddle range top off the upgraded granite kitchen. Sunken family room w/gas fireplace. A/C in 2015 and gorgeous cedar, screened-in, covd. deck for your grilling parties. Private yard w/large oaks. Upgraded baths also! Quick drive to downtown