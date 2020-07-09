8005 Bounty TRL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*SEE 2nd AGENT* 6 MONTH lease term is an option with $50 added on to monthly price* Pets MUST be neutered. High ceilings + large windows flood the home w/ natural light. The kitchen offers SS appliances, granite counters, extra seating space, + lots of storage room! The kitchen opens into the cozy family room that features a brick fireplace. Make your way upstairs + find spacious rooms that offer wood floors + large closets! Perfect location - Close to schools, dining, shopping, + minutes from Downtown!