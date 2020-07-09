All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 13 2020 at 5:41 AM

8005 Bounty TRL

8005 Bounty Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8005 Bounty Trail, Austin, TX 78749
Village at Western Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*SEE 2nd AGENT* 6 MONTH lease term is an option with $50 added on to monthly price* Pets MUST be neutered. High ceilings + large windows flood the home w/ natural light. The kitchen offers SS appliances, granite counters, extra seating space, + lots of storage room! The kitchen opens into the cozy family room that features a brick fireplace. Make your way upstairs + find spacious rooms that offer wood floors + large closets! Perfect location - Close to schools, dining, shopping, + minutes from Downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8005 Bounty TRL have any available units?
8005 Bounty TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8005 Bounty TRL have?
Some of 8005 Bounty TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8005 Bounty TRL currently offering any rent specials?
8005 Bounty TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8005 Bounty TRL pet-friendly?
Yes, 8005 Bounty TRL is pet friendly.
Does 8005 Bounty TRL offer parking?
No, 8005 Bounty TRL does not offer parking.
Does 8005 Bounty TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8005 Bounty TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8005 Bounty TRL have a pool?
No, 8005 Bounty TRL does not have a pool.
Does 8005 Bounty TRL have accessible units?
No, 8005 Bounty TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 8005 Bounty TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8005 Bounty TRL has units with dishwashers.

