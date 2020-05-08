8000 W. Hwy 290 158485

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

New | 5? | LUXURY | Oak Hill | W/D Incld | *Garage - Property Id: 100062



** 1 Month FREE, $99 Application Fee for 12+ month leases.



Gated community built in 2016 with only 308 units on.



10.8 mi to Downtown Austin

19.5 mi to the Domain

7.8 mi to the Hill Country Galleria

14.8 mi to ABIA

10.9 mi to University of Texas



Community Features:

Gas Grills, Comfortable Indoor & Outdoor Seating. Fitness Center Overlooking the Pool. Business Center with Apple CPU, WiFi in All Amenity Areas. Garages & Carports. Pet-Friendly. Fully-Fenced 6,000 Sq Ft Dog Park.



Apartment Features:

Espresso Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Decorative Pendant Lighting & Track Lighting in Kitchen, USB Outlets, 9' Ceilings, Nest Thermostats. Washers & Dryers Included.



Call/Text 512784-5481

Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent

Spirit Real Estate Group



