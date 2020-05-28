All apartments in Austin
7920 SAN FELIPE BLVD.

7920 San Felipe Boulevard · (512) 318-2918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7920 San Felipe Boulevard, Austin, TX 78729

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This is one the best kept secrets in Northwest Austin. Beautiful landscaping, amenities galore and a convenient location are only a few of the reasons you'll love it here. Flexible lease terms are available and credit card payments are accepted. You'll also have access to a nice fitness center, tennis courts, a pool, hot tub, clubhouse and laundry facility. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7920 SAN FELIPE BLVD. have any available units?
7920 SAN FELIPE BLVD. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7920 SAN FELIPE BLVD. have?
Some of 7920 SAN FELIPE BLVD.'s amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7920 SAN FELIPE BLVD. currently offering any rent specials?
7920 SAN FELIPE BLVD. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7920 SAN FELIPE BLVD. pet-friendly?
No, 7920 SAN FELIPE BLVD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7920 SAN FELIPE BLVD. offer parking?
No, 7920 SAN FELIPE BLVD. does not offer parking.
Does 7920 SAN FELIPE BLVD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7920 SAN FELIPE BLVD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7920 SAN FELIPE BLVD. have a pool?
Yes, 7920 SAN FELIPE BLVD. has a pool.
Does 7920 SAN FELIPE BLVD. have accessible units?
No, 7920 SAN FELIPE BLVD. does not have accessible units.
Does 7920 SAN FELIPE BLVD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7920 SAN FELIPE BLVD. does not have units with dishwashers.
