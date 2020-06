Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

7914 Mullen Dr #105 - Enjoy the quality and comfort of this exceptional 2 bedroom in Central Austin! Beautiful renovated kitchen with breakfast bar, ample space and tile backsplash. Open floor plan with natural light and neutral color palette. Laminated and tiled floors in main areas. Wonderful and private back patio and yard. 1 RSVP space and ample parking for guests. Convenient location to shopping, dining and entertainment. Don't miss out!



(RLNE3817151)