7912 US-290
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

7912 US-290

7912 Highway 290 W · No Longer Available
Location

7912 Highway 290 W, Austin, TX 78736
West Oak Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
LuxuriousResortStyle1BD*1MonFREE W/D Incld, Garage - Property Id: 105284

** GREAT MOVE IN SPECIAL **

This Luxury Gated community was built in 2018 and is the Newest community in Oak Hill. Relaxing Views, Decorative pendant lighting over island suitable for bar stool dining, and stainless steel appliances. White or Espresso Cabinets with contrasting Grey or White Quartz counter tops with under-mount sinks. 9' high ceilings, LED lighting, ceiling fans, Full-Size Washers & Dryers, Wood Plank flooring, and Carpeted Bedrooms. Resort Style Pool.

10.8 mi to Downtown Austin
19.5 mi to the Domain
7.8 mi to the Hill Country Galleria
14.8 mi to ABIA
10.9 mi to University of Texas

512-784-5481
Don Cummings, Agent
Apartment Experts

*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located. Please call for details and confirmation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105284
Property Id 105284

(RLNE4791371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7912 US-290 have any available units?
7912 US-290 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7912 US-290 have?
Some of 7912 US-290's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7912 US-290 currently offering any rent specials?
7912 US-290 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7912 US-290 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7912 US-290 is pet friendly.
Does 7912 US-290 offer parking?
Yes, 7912 US-290 offers parking.
Does 7912 US-290 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7912 US-290 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7912 US-290 have a pool?
Yes, 7912 US-290 has a pool.
Does 7912 US-290 have accessible units?
No, 7912 US-290 does not have accessible units.
Does 7912 US-290 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7912 US-290 has units with dishwashers.
