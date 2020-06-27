Amenities

Exceptionally Located Condo for Rent in Austin, 7801 Shoal Creek Unit 227 - Location, Location, Location. Water and Gas paid! This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is situated in the highly sought after area of Allandale in North Central Austin. Great recent upgrades, new kitchen cabinets, new kitchen tile, new ceiling fans, thermostat and new blinds.



The beautifully maintained and landscaped Tiffany Condominiums have been freshly painted, with newly upgraded laundry facilities, and a fabulous 8ft. diving pool. Walking distance to Alamo Draft House, Cover 3, The Goodnight, just to name a few of the area's many fantastic dining/entertainment/shopping establishments. Located just minutes from Downtown and the Domain.



