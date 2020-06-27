All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7801 Shoal Creek Unit 227.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7801 Shoal Creek Unit 227
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

7801 Shoal Creek Unit 227

7801 Shoal Creek Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Allandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7801 Shoal Creek Blvd, Austin, TX 78757
Allandale

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Exceptionally Located Condo for Rent in Austin, 7801 Shoal Creek Unit 227 - Location, Location, Location. Water and Gas paid! This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is situated in the highly sought after area of Allandale in North Central Austin. Great recent upgrades, new kitchen cabinets, new kitchen tile, new ceiling fans, thermostat and new blinds.

The beautifully maintained and landscaped Tiffany Condominiums have been freshly painted, with newly upgraded laundry facilities, and a fabulous 8ft. diving pool. Walking distance to Alamo Draft House, Cover 3, The Goodnight, just to name a few of the area's many fantastic dining/entertainment/shopping establishments. Located just minutes from Downtown and the Domain.

(RLNE2044704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 Shoal Creek Unit 227 have any available units?
7801 Shoal Creek Unit 227 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7801 Shoal Creek Unit 227 have?
Some of 7801 Shoal Creek Unit 227's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 Shoal Creek Unit 227 currently offering any rent specials?
7801 Shoal Creek Unit 227 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 Shoal Creek Unit 227 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7801 Shoal Creek Unit 227 is pet friendly.
Does 7801 Shoal Creek Unit 227 offer parking?
No, 7801 Shoal Creek Unit 227 does not offer parking.
Does 7801 Shoal Creek Unit 227 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7801 Shoal Creek Unit 227 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 Shoal Creek Unit 227 have a pool?
Yes, 7801 Shoal Creek Unit 227 has a pool.
Does 7801 Shoal Creek Unit 227 have accessible units?
No, 7801 Shoal Creek Unit 227 does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 Shoal Creek Unit 227 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7801 Shoal Creek Unit 227 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Violet
409 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
The Ridge Apartments
6805 Wood Hollow Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Pointe at Ben White
6934 E Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78741
Keystone
5230 Thunder Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Ladera Apartment Homes
7500 South IH-35
Austin, TX 78745
The Rosedale
2211 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Concord
7330 Bluff Springs Road
Austin, TX 78745
Laurel Woods
8312 Fathom Cir
Austin, TX 78750

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin