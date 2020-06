Amenities

Amazing 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo + Study that could be used as a 3rd room/flex space located in the luxury gated community of Vista Hills. This RARE Ground Floor Condo Features an Attached Garage with Lots of Storage, Stainless Steel Fridge + Washer and Dryer, Wood Floors, Granite Counter Tops, Large Bedrooms & Bath Rooms, HUGE Closets, a Spacious Living + Dinning Room and MUCH MORE! Vista Hills Luxury Community is conveniently located minutes from AMD, Downtown Austin and the Galleria.