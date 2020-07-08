7606 Tisdale Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This is a very well kept property with all new flooring just installed. Tisdale Drive is a quiet street and great location that's extremely convenient to everything on Anderson Lane, N Lamar, and Burnet Road. The house has been freshly painted, has all new appliances, and updated tile in the bathrooms. A comfortable single level floor plan with a big living room that opens to the covered back porch. A nice flat lot with large front and back yards, and a good carport that enters through the side door.