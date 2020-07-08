All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7606 Tisdale Dr
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:39 PM

7606 Tisdale Dr

7606 Tisdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7606 Tisdale Drive, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This is a very well kept property with all new flooring just installed. Tisdale Drive is a quiet street and great location that's extremely convenient to everything on Anderson Lane, N Lamar, and Burnet Road. The house has been freshly painted, has all new appliances, and updated tile in the bathrooms. A comfortable single level floor plan with a big living room that opens to the covered back porch. A nice flat lot with large front and back yards, and a good carport that enters through the side door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7606 Tisdale Dr have any available units?
7606 Tisdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 7606 Tisdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7606 Tisdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7606 Tisdale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7606 Tisdale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7606 Tisdale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7606 Tisdale Dr offers parking.
Does 7606 Tisdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7606 Tisdale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7606 Tisdale Dr have a pool?
No, 7606 Tisdale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7606 Tisdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 7606 Tisdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7606 Tisdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7606 Tisdale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7606 Tisdale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7606 Tisdale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

