7605 Lazy Creek Drive

Amenities
Centrally located, bright, spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 2,411 sqft house with:
- Modern kitchen with ample cabinet space, large pantry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances including double oven, built-in microwave
- Large great room with fireplace
- Downstairs study/flex space and upstairs loft
- Master suite with his and her sinks, standalone bath and shower, gigantic walk-in closet
- High-efficiency construction with solar panels, smart thermostat, and double-pane windows keep electric bills low
- Ceiling fans in all major rooms
- Numerous large windows with high-quality horizontal blinds throughout home
- Washer and dryer included upstairs, close to bedrooms
- 2 car garage
- Dog-friendly backyard with landscaping that provides privacy on covered back porch
Great location 15-20 minutes to downtown, 15 minutes to UT campus and Domain, 8 minutes to Mueller, 1 mile to nearest HEB, easy access to highways 183, 290, I-35, and 130
Date Available: May 20th 2020. $2,350/month rent. $2,500 refundable security deposit required. Pets welcome with additional $500 security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a secure, online rental application, provide references, and authorize a $55 credit and background check. For more information, contact through listing website (preferred) or text Will at (512) 553-2230. Virtual tours available on request.