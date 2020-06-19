All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7605 Lazy Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7605 Lazy Creek Drive
Last updated May 10 2020 at 7:07 AM

7605 Lazy Creek Drive

7605 Lazy Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7605 Lazy Creek Drive, Austin, TX 78724

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Centrally located, bright, spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 2,411 sqft house with:
- Modern kitchen with ample cabinet space, large pantry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances including double oven, built-in microwave
- Large great room with fireplace
- Downstairs study/flex space and upstairs loft
- Master suite with his and her sinks, standalone bath and shower, gigantic walk-in closet
- High-efficiency construction with solar panels, smart thermostat, and double-pane windows keep electric bills low
- Ceiling fans in all major rooms
- Numerous large windows with high-quality horizontal blinds throughout home
- Washer and dryer included upstairs, close to bedrooms
- 2 car garage
- Dog-friendly backyard with landscaping that provides privacy on covered back porch

Great location 15-20 minutes to downtown, 15 minutes to UT campus and Domain, 8 minutes to Mueller, 1 mile to nearest HEB, easy access to highways 183, 290, I-35, and 130

Date Available: May 20th 2020. $2,350/month rent. $2,500 refundable security deposit required. Pets welcome with additional $500 security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a secure, online rental application, provide references, and authorize a $55 credit and background check. For more information, contact through listing website (preferred) or text Will at (512) 553-2230. Virtual tours available on request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 Lazy Creek Drive have any available units?
7605 Lazy Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7605 Lazy Creek Drive have?
Some of 7605 Lazy Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 Lazy Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7605 Lazy Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 Lazy Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7605 Lazy Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7605 Lazy Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7605 Lazy Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 7605 Lazy Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7605 Lazy Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 Lazy Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 7605 Lazy Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7605 Lazy Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7605 Lazy Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 Lazy Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7605 Lazy Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highline
13201 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
AMLI 5350
5350 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
Eleven
811 E 11th St
Austin, TX 78702
San Marin
3625 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
Estancia Villas
1200 Estancia Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd
Austin, TX 78703

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin