7605 Lazy Creek Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Centrally located, bright, spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 2,411 sqft house with:

- Modern kitchen with ample cabinet space, large pantry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances including double oven, built-in microwave

- Large great room with fireplace

- Downstairs study/flex space and upstairs loft

- Master suite with his and her sinks, standalone bath and shower, gigantic walk-in closet

- High-efficiency construction with solar panels, smart thermostat, and double-pane windows keep electric bills low

- Ceiling fans in all major rooms

- Numerous large windows with high-quality horizontal blinds throughout home

- Washer and dryer included upstairs, close to bedrooms

- 2 car garage

- Dog-friendly backyard with landscaping that provides privacy on covered back porch



Great location 15-20 minutes to downtown, 15 minutes to UT campus and Domain, 8 minutes to Mueller, 1 mile to nearest HEB, easy access to highways 183, 290, I-35, and 130



Date Available: May 20th 2020. $2,350/month rent. $2,500 refundable security deposit required. Pets welcome with additional $500 security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a secure, online rental application, provide references, and authorize a $55 credit and background check. For more information, contact through listing website (preferred) or text Will at (512) 553-2230. Virtual tours available on request.