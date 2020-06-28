All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7600 Orrick DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7600 Orrick DR
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:04 PM

7600 Orrick DR

7600 Orrick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7600 Orrick Drive, Austin, TX 78749
West Oak Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful home located on a large corner lot with mature trees. Newly painted and carpeted and new roof to be replaced. Great floorpan because in addition to the large master bedroom and bathroom downstairs, there is also another bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Extra large pantry in kitchen with additional storage space under stairs. Two additional bedrooms upstairs and large game room/media room upstairs. GREAT LOCATION! close to major shopping, restaurants including HEB right down the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 Orrick DR have any available units?
7600 Orrick DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7600 Orrick DR have?
Some of 7600 Orrick DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7600 Orrick DR currently offering any rent specials?
7600 Orrick DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 Orrick DR pet-friendly?
No, 7600 Orrick DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7600 Orrick DR offer parking?
Yes, 7600 Orrick DR offers parking.
Does 7600 Orrick DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7600 Orrick DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 Orrick DR have a pool?
No, 7600 Orrick DR does not have a pool.
Does 7600 Orrick DR have accessible units?
Yes, 7600 Orrick DR has accessible units.
Does 7600 Orrick DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7600 Orrick DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wells Junction
15001 Strathaven Pass
Austin, TX 78660
Farmhouse
10801 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747
7East
2025 E 7th St
Austin, TX 78702
Kensington Court
2204 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
The Gallery
3622 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Saddle Creek Apts
10801 Old Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
Westerly 360
2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln
Austin, TX 78746
Bridge at Tech Ridge
12800 Center Lake Dr
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin