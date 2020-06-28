7600 Orrick DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage media room

Beautiful home located on a large corner lot with mature trees. Newly painted and carpeted and new roof to be replaced. Great floorpan because in addition to the large master bedroom and bathroom downstairs, there is also another bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Extra large pantry in kitchen with additional storage space under stairs. Two additional bedrooms upstairs and large game room/media room upstairs. GREAT LOCATION! close to major shopping, restaurants including HEB right down the street.