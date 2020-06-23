All apartments in Austin
7509 Wolverine St
7509 Wolverine St

7509 Wolverine Street · No Longer Available
Location

7509 Wolverine Street, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
** Video Walk-Through Tour: https://youtu.be/cAwdqyFbdx4 **

This fantastic property has it all! Nestled in a great community/location off N. Lamar Blvd. in Crestview! Large open living room with high ceilings, hardwood plank flooring, open to the kitchen. Kitchen includes large center island, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and granite counter tops! Private fenced in backyard with covered back porch! Two car staggered garages with extra storage space! All bedrooms upstairs, Large master suite with separate glass shower, double vanity, and large walk-in closet! Two additional large bedrooms and guest bathroom with an additional bonus living area upstairs! Close to lots of entertainment options, restaurants and a metro rail station inside the neighborhood!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS;

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage + Carport
NEIGHBORHOOD: Crestview
YEAR BUILT: 2015

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Great neighborhood! Recently built home!
- Metro rail station in the neighborhood!
- Modern kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances
- Washer/Dryer included as courtesy to tenant
- Hard surface wood & tile flooring in main living areas
- Large living room
- Lots of natural light throughout this home!
- Modern paint colors - tastefully designed
- Covered back patio for relaxing in the shade
- Two car garage + covered carport

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required. 
- No smoking on the property 
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult 
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee) 
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days 
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable) 

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Assigned Covered Parking, Breakfast Nook, Central Air, Fenced Yard (Full), Garage (2 car), Granite Countertops, Guest Parking, Hardwood Floor, High/Vaulted Ceilings, HOA Community, Patio, Playground, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-in Closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7509 Wolverine St have any available units?
7509 Wolverine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7509 Wolverine St have?
Some of 7509 Wolverine St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7509 Wolverine St currently offering any rent specials?
7509 Wolverine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7509 Wolverine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7509 Wolverine St is pet friendly.
Does 7509 Wolverine St offer parking?
Yes, 7509 Wolverine St offers parking.
Does 7509 Wolverine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7509 Wolverine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7509 Wolverine St have a pool?
No, 7509 Wolverine St does not have a pool.
Does 7509 Wolverine St have accessible units?
No, 7509 Wolverine St does not have accessible units.
Does 7509 Wolverine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7509 Wolverine St does not have units with dishwashers.
