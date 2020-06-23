7509 Wolverine St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

** Video Walk-Through Tour: https://youtu.be/cAwdqyFbdx4 **



This fantastic property has it all! Nestled in a great community/location off N. Lamar Blvd. in Crestview! Large open living room with high ceilings, hardwood plank flooring, open to the kitchen. Kitchen includes large center island, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and granite counter tops! Private fenced in backyard with covered back porch! Two car staggered garages with extra storage space! All bedrooms upstairs, Large master suite with separate glass shower, double vanity, and large walk-in closet! Two additional large bedrooms and guest bathroom with an additional bonus living area upstairs! Close to lots of entertainment options, restaurants and a metro rail station inside the neighborhood!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS;



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage + Carport

NEIGHBORHOOD: Crestview

YEAR BUILT: 2015



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Great neighborhood! Recently built home!

- Metro rail station in the neighborhood!

- Modern kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances

- Washer/Dryer included as courtesy to tenant

- Hard surface wood & tile flooring in main living areas

- Large living room

- Lots of natural light throughout this home!

- Modern paint colors - tastefully designed

- Covered back patio for relaxing in the shade

- Two car garage + covered carport



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



Amenities: Assigned Covered Parking, Breakfast Nook, Central Air, Fenced Yard (Full), Garage (2 car), Granite Countertops, Guest Parking, Hardwood Floor, High/Vaulted Ceilings, HOA Community, Patio, Playground, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-in Closet