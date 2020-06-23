7504 Bennett Ave

Amenities
Cute town home style living with a large shared backyard. Easy access to downtown and UT!
NEW FLOORS and FRESH PAINT throughout the house.
- Available February 15th
- $1850/month
- Rent is negotiable for strong candidates and longer leases.
- $1850 deposit
- Townhome style duplex (living, kitchen downstairs & bedrooms upstairs)
- 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 1350 sq. ft, 1 car garage
- large shared backyard with room to garden if desired, mowing costs are shared with side B tenants
- pets very welcome! $750 pet deposit upon move in (refundable upon move-out if there are no damages)
- 0.3 miles from 7, 300, and 320 bus routes (very convenient for getting to UT campus)
- washer/dryer hookups downstairs
- refrigerator provided
- gas heat, stove, water heater
- built in 2008
Must apply through sublet.com - application fees will be credited to first months rent if a lease is signed.
Available now for showings! Contact Cyntreva to schedule.