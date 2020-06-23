7504 Bennett Ave

Amenities

Cute town home style living with a large shared backyard. Easy access to downtown and UT!



NEW FLOORS and FRESH PAINT throughout the house.



- Available February 15th

- $1850/month

- Rent is negotiable for strong candidates and longer leases.

- $1850 deposit

- Townhome style duplex (living, kitchen downstairs & bedrooms upstairs)

- 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 1350 sq. ft, 1 car garage

- large shared backyard with room to garden if desired, mowing costs are shared with side B tenants

- pets very welcome! $750 pet deposit upon move in (refundable upon move-out if there are no damages)

- 0.3 miles from 7, 300, and 320 bus routes (very convenient for getting to UT campus)

- washer/dryer hookups downstairs

- refrigerator provided

- gas heat, stove, water heater

- built in 2008



Must apply through sublet.com - application fees will be credited to first months rent if a lease is signed.



Available now for showings! Contact Cyntreva to schedule.