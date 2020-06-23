All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7504 Bennett Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7504 Bennett Ave
Last updated April 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

7504 Bennett Ave

7504 Bennett Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
St. Johns
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7504 Bennett Avenue, Austin, TX 78752
St. Johns

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute town home style living with a large shared backyard. Easy access to downtown and UT!

NEW FLOORS and FRESH PAINT throughout the house.

- Available February 15th
- $1850/month
- Rent is negotiable for strong candidates and longer leases.
- $1850 deposit
- Townhome style duplex (living, kitchen downstairs & bedrooms upstairs)
- 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 1350 sq. ft, 1 car garage
- large shared backyard with room to garden if desired, mowing costs are shared with side B tenants
- pets very welcome! $750 pet deposit upon move in (refundable upon move-out if there are no damages)
- 0.3 miles from 7, 300, and 320 bus routes (very convenient for getting to UT campus)
- washer/dryer hookups downstairs
- refrigerator provided
- gas heat, stove, water heater
- built in 2008

Must apply through sublet.com - application fees will be credited to first months rent if a lease is signed.

Available now for showings! Contact Cyntreva to schedule.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7504 Bennett Ave have any available units?
7504 Bennett Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7504 Bennett Ave have?
Some of 7504 Bennett Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7504 Bennett Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7504 Bennett Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7504 Bennett Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7504 Bennett Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7504 Bennett Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7504 Bennett Ave offers parking.
Does 7504 Bennett Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7504 Bennett Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7504 Bennett Ave have a pool?
No, 7504 Bennett Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7504 Bennett Ave have accessible units?
No, 7504 Bennett Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7504 Bennett Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7504 Bennett Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Parkside
609 Clayton Ln
Austin, TX 78752
Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr
Austin, TX 78721
Village Oaks
10926 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Nalle Woods of Westlake
4700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78746
Su Casa
109 W 39th St
Austin, TX 78751
The Josephine
4411 Airport Blvd
Austin, TX 78722
Tambaleo 2207
2207 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Deep Eddy Flats
700 Hearn St
Austin, TX 78703

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin