739 W. WILLIAM CANNON

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park on-site laundry pool 24hr laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly

Live near S. 1st and William Cannon in this delightful, modern, affordable property. The interiors here are beautiful and feature faux wood blinds, walk-in closets, enclosed patios, elevated ceilings and Google Fiber is available. Some units have a washer and dryer, fireplace, or back yards.



The community is equipped with a Wi-Fi lounge, shimmering pool, pet park, BBQ/picnic area, business center and 24-hour laundry facilities.



There's no breed or weight limit on dogs so bring along the whole family!



