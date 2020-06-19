7335 Bluff Springs Road

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!
You're a beautiful, yet occasionally terrifying Mongolian warrior princess who has been praised for your knack of conquest, your unrelenting drive, and the ability to command respect from allies and foes alike. Fortunately for many, your conquests aren't really about land or killing or pillaging or any messy stuff like that. Instead, your vision is to conquer the hearts and minds of people all over the world through their bellies. Your grandmother's Hot Pot Soup recipe turns out to be quite the hit!
Anyways, it seems like you've made your way to Austin, where people have been clamoring for more Hot Pot and fermented mare's milk (because it's Austin of course) and all your success have given you the ability to afford this sweet new apartment to temporarily hault your traditional nomadic lifestyle for the glories of modern urban Austin living.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
1 GB High-Speed Internet
Washers and Dryers in Every Unit
Premium Pool Views
Private Garages
Fenced-In Yards
Stainless-Steel Appliances
Granite Countertops
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Online Payments Available
Private On-Site Dog Park
Resort-Style Lap Pool
24-Hour Fitness Center
Smoke-Free Community
Outdoor Gathering Spaces
Controlled-Access Community
24-Hour Package Lockers