7335 Bluff Springs Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport dog park 24hr gym parking pool e-payments garage internet access

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



You're a beautiful, yet occasionally terrifying Mongolian warrior princess who has been praised for your knack of conquest, your unrelenting drive, and the ability to command respect from allies and foes alike. Fortunately for many, your conquests aren't really about land or killing or pillaging or any messy stuff like that. Instead, your vision is to conquer the hearts and minds of people all over the world through their bellies. Your grandmother's Hot Pot Soup recipe turns out to be quite the hit!



Anyways, it seems like you've made your way to Austin, where people have been clamoring for more Hot Pot and fermented mare's milk (because it's Austin of course) and all your success have given you the ability to afford this sweet new apartment to temporarily hault your traditional nomadic lifestyle for the glories of modern urban Austin living.



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



1 GB High-Speed Internet



Washers and Dryers in Every Unit



Premium Pool Views



Private Garages



Fenced-In Yards



Stainless-Steel Appliances



Granite Countertops



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



Online Payments Available



Private On-Site Dog Park



Resort-Style Lap Pool



24-Hour Fitness Center



Smoke-Free Community



Outdoor Gathering Spaces



Controlled-Access Community



24-Hour Package Lockers



