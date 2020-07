Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse with 2 car tandem garage and a private rear yard. House includes stainless steel appliances, wood flooring downstairs w/carpet upstairs. Property is pet friendly! Call/Text tenant for showing, minimum of 2 hour notice. Masks must be worn by everyone entering the property, adults-only at showing. The tenant will open all doors and turn on all lights. Call or text Erica if the tenant does not respond 512-541-0305. The home will be painted and the carpet will be replaced.