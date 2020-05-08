All apartments in Austin
7233 Menchaca Rd #3
7233 Menchaca Rd #3

7233 Manchaca Road · No Longer Available
Location

7233 Manchaca Road, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
google fiber
This spacious 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom single-family home in Austin’s Southbridge Villas neighborhood has vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. Open floor plan features living room, half bath, kitchen, laundry room, and master suite on first floor. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and soaking tub. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer hookups in laundry room. Upstairs is a large loft/office area, plus second bedroom and full bathroom. Fenced-in yard with built-in grill. Attached one-car garage with storage, plus additional parking.

Move-in date flexible through latest May 1st. $1,950/month with security deposit of one month's rent. Pets welcome with separate pet deposit. If interested, please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7233 Menchaca Rd #3 have any available units?
7233 Menchaca Rd #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7233 Menchaca Rd #3 have?
Some of 7233 Menchaca Rd #3's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7233 Menchaca Rd #3 currently offering any rent specials?
7233 Menchaca Rd #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7233 Menchaca Rd #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7233 Menchaca Rd #3 is pet friendly.
Does 7233 Menchaca Rd #3 offer parking?
Yes, 7233 Menchaca Rd #3 offers parking.
Does 7233 Menchaca Rd #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7233 Menchaca Rd #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7233 Menchaca Rd #3 have a pool?
No, 7233 Menchaca Rd #3 does not have a pool.
Does 7233 Menchaca Rd #3 have accessible units?
No, 7233 Menchaca Rd #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 7233 Menchaca Rd #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7233 Menchaca Rd #3 has units with dishwashers.

