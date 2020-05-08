7233 Menchaca Rd #3

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage google fiber

This spacious 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom single-family home in Austin’s Southbridge Villas neighborhood has vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. Open floor plan features living room, half bath, kitchen, laundry room, and master suite on first floor. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and soaking tub. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer hookups in laundry room. Upstairs is a large loft/office area, plus second bedroom and full bathroom. Fenced-in yard with built-in grill. Attached one-car garage with storage, plus additional parking.



Move-in date flexible through latest May 1st. $1,950/month with security deposit of one month's rent. Pets welcome with separate pet deposit. If interested, please submit the form on this page to learn more.