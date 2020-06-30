7208 Quimper LN

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Spacious 2 story home for Lease! Tile + wood floors are found throughout the whole home! The kitchen offers tile backsplash, granite counters, a center island, + a charming window seat. The kitchen overlooks the family room which features a fireplace + large windows that flood the home w/ natural light. Beautiful wooden stairs lead you to the second floor where you'll find the bonus room, bedrooms + master suite. Great location - Easy access to William cannon, Mopac, and a short drive away from downtown!