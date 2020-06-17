Amenities

712 Graham Place #304 Available 08/15/20 Top Floor Unit with Great Roommate Floorplan! - Awesome 2/2 roommate floorplan within walking distance to UT, shops and restaurants. Walking distance to the Drag and University of Texas as well as all of the businesses nearby! Gated entry to the complex with large balcony, washer/dryer in unit, tile flooring, and 2 reserved parking. Water/trash is included in rent.



To schedule a tour go to: https://www.campuscondos.com/schedule-a-tour



Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:



-No Animals Permitted

-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).

-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)

-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval

-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)

-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal

-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal

-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries



(RLNE4506570)