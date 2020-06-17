All apartments in Austin
712 Graham Place #304

712 Graham Place · No Longer Available
Location

712 Graham Place, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
online portal
712 Graham Place #304 Available 08/15/20 Top Floor Unit with Great Roommate Floorplan! - Awesome 2/2 roommate floorplan within walking distance to UT, shops and restaurants. Walking distance to the Drag and University of Texas as well as all of the businesses nearby! Gated entry to the complex with large balcony, washer/dryer in unit, tile flooring, and 2 reserved parking. Water/trash is included in rent.

To schedule a tour go to: https://www.campuscondos.com/schedule-a-tour

Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:

-No Animals Permitted
-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).
-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)
-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval
-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)
-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal
-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal
-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4506570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Graham Place #304 have any available units?
712 Graham Place #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Graham Place #304 have?
Some of 712 Graham Place #304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Graham Place #304 currently offering any rent specials?
712 Graham Place #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Graham Place #304 pet-friendly?
No, 712 Graham Place #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 712 Graham Place #304 offer parking?
Yes, 712 Graham Place #304 offers parking.
Does 712 Graham Place #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 Graham Place #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Graham Place #304 have a pool?
No, 712 Graham Place #304 does not have a pool.
Does 712 Graham Place #304 have accessible units?
No, 712 Graham Place #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Graham Place #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Graham Place #304 does not have units with dishwashers.

