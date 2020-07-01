All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:54 AM

711 W 26th St Unit 310

711 W 26th St · No Longer Available
Location

711 W 26th St, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
711 W 26th St Unit 310 Available 08/10/20 Pre-leasing UT 2 bedroom - Located in UT West Campus, This spacious ~1,100sq foot condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living area, and private balcony! The lease also includes 2 private covered parking spots in the garage beneath the building which normally rent for $100 a month each! This unit includes 2 covered parking spots in the garage beneath the building. Security with 2 garage openers and code to get into building. Double occupancy only, no pet. Pre-lease available 8/10/2020.

(RLNE4728928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 W 26th St Unit 310 have any available units?
711 W 26th St Unit 310 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 711 W 26th St Unit 310 currently offering any rent specials?
711 W 26th St Unit 310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 W 26th St Unit 310 pet-friendly?
No, 711 W 26th St Unit 310 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 711 W 26th St Unit 310 offer parking?
Yes, 711 W 26th St Unit 310 offers parking.
Does 711 W 26th St Unit 310 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 W 26th St Unit 310 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 W 26th St Unit 310 have a pool?
No, 711 W 26th St Unit 310 does not have a pool.
Does 711 W 26th St Unit 310 have accessible units?
No, 711 W 26th St Unit 310 does not have accessible units.
Does 711 W 26th St Unit 310 have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 W 26th St Unit 310 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 W 26th St Unit 310 have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 W 26th St Unit 310 does not have units with air conditioning.

