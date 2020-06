Amenities

Unit Amenities: dishwasher, fireplace, hardwood floors, oven, patio/balcony, refrigerator, recently renovated, stainless steel

Tastefully updated vintage home with hardwood floors and crown molding*Updated kitchen with slate floors and European style cabinetry with a cherry finish and stainless/black appliances*Great Central location w/ a wonderful backyard*Two versatile rooms that can both be used as living areas, or dedicate one as a dining area*Walking distance to the Crestview Station*Refrigerator included*Tenant will NOT have access to back storage building