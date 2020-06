Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool

Brand new never lived in the home. One story with an open floor plan. Vinyl wood plank floor. Community amenities with pool, playground and more. Great proximity to Austin & San Marcos. Very close to IH-35 and South Park Meadows. Granite counters, stainless appliances. Including a fridge, washer, and dryer. Great layout! Generously sized bedrooms, home office. Located in Estancia, gated community.