7012 Encanto Trl

Three BedroomTwo Bath House. - This is a three bedroom, two bath home with a one car garage. The house is well maintained. The Entry way has ceramic tile. The home is located in South Austin located near I-35 and William Cannon. The landlord has a washer and dryer in place, which can be removed if you have your own appliances. This property accepts cats and small dogs. This home is close to the downtown area. This home has had Google Fiber. There is security system in place that will be provided free of charge to the tenant through the end of 2019.



