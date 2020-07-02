701 Ramble Lane #A

Amenities
Completely renovated unit with new flooring, paint, countertops and stainless steel appliances. Great big backyard perfect for entertaining. Home features spacious rooms. Great location in the South Congress/South 1st area with easy access to 290 and 35. Cool neighborhood within walking distance to shopping and restaurants.
