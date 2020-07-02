All apartments in Austin
701 Ramble Lane #A
701 Ramble Lane #A

701 Ramble Ln · No Longer Available
Location

701 Ramble Ln, Austin, TX 78745
South Manchaca

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
refrigerator
Completely renovated unit with new flooring, paint, countertops and stainless steel appliances. Great big backyard perfect for entertaining. Home features spacious rooms. Great location in the South Congress/South 1st area with easy access to 290 and 35. Cool neighborhood within walking distance to shopping and restaurants.
Completely renovated 2/1 with new flooring, paint, countertops and stainless steel appliances. Great big backyard for entertaining. Great location in the South Congress/South 1st area with easy access to 290 and 35. Cool neighborhood within walking distance to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Ramble Lane #A have any available units?
701 Ramble Lane #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Ramble Lane #A have?
Some of 701 Ramble Lane #A's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Ramble Lane #A currently offering any rent specials?
701 Ramble Lane #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Ramble Lane #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 Ramble Lane #A is pet friendly.
Does 701 Ramble Lane #A offer parking?
Yes, 701 Ramble Lane #A offers parking.
Does 701 Ramble Lane #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Ramble Lane #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Ramble Lane #A have a pool?
No, 701 Ramble Lane #A does not have a pool.
Does 701 Ramble Lane #A have accessible units?
No, 701 Ramble Lane #A does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Ramble Lane #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Ramble Lane #A does not have units with dishwashers.
