Austin, TX
700 S 1st Unit 208
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

700 S 1st Unit 208

700 South 1st Street · (512) 994-4355
Location

700 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 700 S 1st Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Great Downtown Living, Condo for Rent in Austin, 700 S. 1st - Very Spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo unit for lease in Downtown Austin. This unit has an open floor plan, great balcony and the bedrooms over look the community pool.

Situated within walking distance to the Palmer Event Center, Lady Bird Lake, and the hike and bike trail, your truly next to all the major attractions Austin has to offer. With just a short distance to SoCo and across the bridge from downtown you can be at major restaurants, shopping and entertainment within minutes.

You won't find a better unit at this price.

For more information on leasing or property management in Austin go to http://www.austinpropertymanagementpros.com

(RLNE1829175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 S 1st Unit 208 have any available units?
700 S 1st Unit 208 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 700 S 1st Unit 208 currently offering any rent specials?
700 S 1st Unit 208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 S 1st Unit 208 pet-friendly?
No, 700 S 1st Unit 208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 700 S 1st Unit 208 offer parking?
No, 700 S 1st Unit 208 does not offer parking.
Does 700 S 1st Unit 208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 S 1st Unit 208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 S 1st Unit 208 have a pool?
Yes, 700 S 1st Unit 208 has a pool.
Does 700 S 1st Unit 208 have accessible units?
No, 700 S 1st Unit 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 S 1st Unit 208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 S 1st Unit 208 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 S 1st Unit 208 have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 S 1st Unit 208 does not have units with air conditioning.
