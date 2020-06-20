700 S 1st Unit 208

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Great Downtown Living, Condo for Rent in Austin, 700 S. 1st - Very Spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo unit for lease in Downtown Austin. This unit has an open floor plan, great balcony and the bedrooms over look the community pool.



Situated within walking distance to the Palmer Event Center, Lady Bird Lake, and the hike and bike trail, your truly next to all the major attractions Austin has to offer. With just a short distance to SoCo and across the bridge from downtown you can be at major restaurants, shopping and entertainment within minutes.



You won't find a better unit at this price.



