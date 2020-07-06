All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

6902 Lunar Dr

6902 Lunar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6902 Lunar Drive, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6902 Lunar Dr Available 12/06/19 Updated & Spacious Three Bedroom, Two Bath Home In South Austin - Updated & Spacious Three Bedroom, Two Bath Home In South Austin ~ Beautiful New Wood Floors, Tile & Carpet ~ Completely Updated Kitchen With Granite Countertops & High-end Stainless Steel Appliances, Spacious Open Living Room With Vaulted Ceiling & Fireplace ~ 2-Car Garage With Painted Floor ~ Indoor Laundry Room ~ Large Backyard With Oversized Covered Back Porch & Separate Shed For Extra Storage ~ Close To Shopping & Dining ~ Easy Access To IH-35 and Mopac

(RLNE2779274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6902 Lunar Dr have any available units?
6902 Lunar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6902 Lunar Dr have?
Some of 6902 Lunar Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6902 Lunar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6902 Lunar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6902 Lunar Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6902 Lunar Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6902 Lunar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6902 Lunar Dr offers parking.
Does 6902 Lunar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6902 Lunar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6902 Lunar Dr have a pool?
No, 6902 Lunar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6902 Lunar Dr have accessible units?
No, 6902 Lunar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6902 Lunar Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6902 Lunar Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

