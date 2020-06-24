6814 East Riverside Drive #96 - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Be the FIRST to live in this Brand New Modern & Luxurious Townhome -- 4 over-sized bedrooms and 3 FULL baths. Lots of light & Park Views. Attached 2-car garage. Community park, barbecue grills, table tennis, and fenced puppy park! Landlord pays Trash, Recycling, Sewer, & Lawn Maintenance. Comes with all appliances at request. Roommates OK. Just minutes from I-35, Oracle Campus, Lady Bird Lake trails, & Downtown Austin!

