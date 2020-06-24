All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:06 AM

6814 East Riverside Drive #96 - 1

6814 Riverside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6814 Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Be the FIRST to live in this Brand New Modern & Luxurious Townhome -- 4 over-sized bedrooms and 3 FULL baths. Lots of light & Park Views. Attached 2-car garage. Community park, barbecue grills, table tennis, and fenced puppy park! Landlord pays Trash, Recycling, Sewer, & Lawn Maintenance. Comes with all appliances at request. Roommates OK. Just minutes from I-35, Oracle Campus, Lady Bird Lake trails, & Downtown Austin!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6814 East Riverside Drive #96 - 1 have any available units?
6814 East Riverside Drive #96 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6814 East Riverside Drive #96 - 1 have?
Some of 6814 East Riverside Drive #96 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6814 East Riverside Drive #96 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6814 East Riverside Drive #96 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6814 East Riverside Drive #96 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6814 East Riverside Drive #96 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 6814 East Riverside Drive #96 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6814 East Riverside Drive #96 - 1 offers parking.
Does 6814 East Riverside Drive #96 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6814 East Riverside Drive #96 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6814 East Riverside Drive #96 - 1 have a pool?
No, 6814 East Riverside Drive #96 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6814 East Riverside Drive #96 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6814 East Riverside Drive #96 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6814 East Riverside Drive #96 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6814 East Riverside Drive #96 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
