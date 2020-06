Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF LEASE STARTS BY 11/15/19!! AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. Charming 2-bed / 1-bath home in SE Austin! Refrigerator included and large backyard with mature trees. Just minutes from downtown, quick access to 183/71/35, close to shopping, bus stops and more! Pet friendly, no dogs over 35 lbs and no aggressive breeds.